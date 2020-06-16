Stack Bill to Protect Renters from Eviction Clears Senate

Trenton – Legislation that would allow municipalities to prohibit evictions due to renters being unable to pay during the COVID-19 pandemic cleared the Senate today. The bill is sponsored by Senator Brian Stack.

“One of the biggest lessons we learned during the Great Recession was the need to prevent mass homelessness in this state. New Jersey families that have been unable to afford rent during the COVID-19 pandemic do not deserve to be evicted and thrown onto the streets,” said Senator Stack (D-Hudson). “That is just a totally inhumane act during these trying times. Not only is it important we prevent people from becoming homeless, we also need people to stay inside so we can beat the pandemic.”

A municipality may temporarily ban evictions, due to late rent payment, during the declared Public Health Emergency issued by Governor Phil Murphy in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This ban would end after the Public Health Emergency is declared over. However, landlords would be able to recover unpaid rent by filing an action with a county Superior Court.

The bill, S-2485, was released from the Senate by a vote of 31-0.