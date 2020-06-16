Planetarie CEO Stacy Cason on how Water-Extracted Cannabinoids is the Future

In an interview with CEOCFO Magazine, Planetarie CEO Stacy Cason discusses how they provide healthier, more environmentally friendly CBDa products

We were seeking a healthier alternative to extract the beneficial cannabinoids from the hemp plant.” — Stacy Cason

EVANS, COLORADO, US, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEOCFO Magazine, an independent business news and investment publication that highlights important technology, products, services, medical, natural health clean-tech and financial companies, today announced an interview (https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/planetarie20.html) with Stacy Cason, CEO of Planetarie, an Evans, CO based company that provides water extracted CBDa products. Ms. Cason told CEOCFO Senior Editor, Lynn Fosse, “We were seeking a healthier alternative to extract the beneficial cannabinoids from the hemp plant” As to what CBDa is, Ms. Cason told us, “CBDa is cannabidiolic acid, which is the parent of CBD that is grown in the plant. A majority of the cannabis strains mainly produce two cannabinoids which are cannabidiolic acid and then tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCa). The way the cannabinoids are grown in the plants is in their acidic form. The CBDa is what the plant actually produces. Through heat, it gets converted to CBD in a process called decarboxylation. When you see CBD oil on the market or in products, heat has been applied to molecularly change it from the way it was grown in the plant into that CBD state.”

An accompanying video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=paKJqg03T54) and PDF (https://www.ceocfointerviews.com/pdfs/Planetarie-Fact_Sheet_Detailed_science.pdf) further details the benefits of Planetarie’s products.

On what is the difference between CBDa and CBD Ms. Cason said, “CBDa when compared to CBD has been shown in studies to be more effective at lower dosages for some effects, as well as being more easily absorbed than CBD. CBDa being of different structure also has the opportunity to bind different receptors and thus act on different pathways, not all of which have been discovered. Greater bioavailability matters.” Mrs. Cason continued, “Importantly, CBDa has been shown to inhibit the COX-2 receptor. COX-2 inhibition facilitates anti-inflammatory effects and is the way common NSAIDs such as ibuprofen and pharmaceutical medications like Celebrex work. However, compared to traditional NSAIDs CBDa has high selectivity for COX-2 so you do not get the side effects of ibuprofen. While I am definitely not making any claims that it is a medicine, it does work on the COX-2 receptors, so we have that anti-inflammation action which is not seen as potently in traditional CBD. It has a more potent anti-inflammatory action and also works on receptors in the stomach for anti-nausea effects.”

Explaining their water extraction process, Ms. Cason told Lynn, “The current market leaders of extraction will use one of two methods: ethanol which is soaking the plants in alcohol, or CO2, which uses extremely high pressure. CO2 extraction produces a crude product that usually requires refinement in the form of heat or additional solvents such as ethanol. With the ethanol extraction, it uses alcohol which then gets concentrated and typically stays with the CBD oil produced, which can be harmful over time. The big takeaway is that both of the main extraction methods do not end up producing the cannabinoids that we are able to extract in safer and more environmentally friendly method.” On where they are in the process Ms. Cason noted, “After a good year of R&D, we have now scaled a process that does effectively extract the cannabinoids and does not decarboxylate into CBD, so it keeps them in the acidic precursor form. It is the raw and natural state in which they have been grown in the plant.”

Planetarie recently launched their consumer CBDa products. “We have an infusion, which is comparable to a traditional tincture. I like words and I think they matter: Tincture means made with alcohol, and since ours is not made with alcohol, we changed the name to infusion. That is in an organic MCT oil and flavored with a natural mint flavor. We also have soft gels, a water soluble drink additive, and two topical salves or balms. The salves are made with jojoba oil and beeswax which is good for your skin in addition to the cannabinoid benefits,” said Ms. Cason.

Commenting on why Planetarie chose to work with CBDa, Ms. Cason told CEOCFO, "Consumers tend to like the idea that our product is actually closer to the plant itself and we also are very transparent. We publish all our certificates of analysis that are performed by a certified third party lab which helps our consumers understand exactly what they are getting, and hopefully makes them more comfortable to try it.” Ms. Cason further emphasized, “We have taken the extra steps to optimize the goodness of this plant: healthier for people, for the plant and for the planet. This is a more natural process to get a beneficial product into your body to enhance your wellness. We are doing it differently.”

