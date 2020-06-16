Free Personal Hygiene Modules for Food Retail Associates

Jun 16, 2020

By: Gwen Lee, Senior Manager, Food Safety Programs, FMI

Employees working in the grocery industry face unique food safety challenges. Whether in the bakery, at the meat counter, or in the produce department, supermarket employees are on the front line of food safety and need engaging, consistent training that mirrors real-life situations to learn and apply important food safety principles.

Because reinforcing critical food safety concepts and worker health are more important than ever, we have opened four critical SafeMark® modules for your review. These free modules are from SafeMark’s Food Handler training:

FMI is proud to deliver easy-to-navigate tools that connect retailers with their regulatory agency in order to drive compliance, reduce the burden of foodborne illness and facilitate a better understanding of applicable food safety training requirements. In many places food handler training is required for a store to meet regulatory requirements.

If your organization requires food handler training for employees, SafeMark will help them learn to apply these principles directly to preventing food contamination and recognize steps needed to protect the safety of food in a retail setting.

The full SafeMark Food Handler training program reinforces the following concepts to a retail employee:

How to properly handle food from the moment it enters your store.

How to minimize the risk of food contamination and foodborne illness.

The principles of cleaning and sanitation, and how to apply these principles in your operations.

Clean and sanitize equipment and surfaces so food products stay free of contamination

SafeMark is the only food safety training and certification program developed by retailers for retailers.

The program offers courses for both Certified Food Protection Managers and Food Handlers in multiple formats to help meet the unique training needs of any food retail organization.

