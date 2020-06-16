Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,664 in the last 365 days.

Free Personal Hygiene Modules for Food Retail Associates

Jun 16, 2020

By: Gwen Lee, Senior Manager, Food Safety Programs, FMI  

20151208-FMI-516r-WEBEmployees working in the grocery industry face unique food safety challenges. Whether in the bakery, at the meat counter, or in the produce department, supermarket employees are on the front line of food safety and need engaging, consistent training that mirrors real-life situations to learn and apply important food safety principles. 

Because reinforcing critical food safety concepts and worker health are more important than ever, we have opened four critical SafeMark® modules for your review. These free modules are from SafeMark’s Food Handler training:  

FMI is proud to deliver easy-to-navigate tools that connect retailers with their regulatory agency in order to drive compliance, reduce the burden of foodborne illness and facilitate a better understanding of applicable food safety training requirements. In many places food handler training is required for a store to meet regulatory requirements.  

If your organization requires food handler training for employees, SafeMark will help them learn to apply these principles directly to preventing food contamination and recognize steps needed to protect the safety of food in a retail setting.   

The full SafeMark Food Handler training program reinforces the following concepts to a retail employee: 

  • How to properly handle food from the moment it enters your store. 

  • How to minimize the risk of food contamination and foodborne illness. 

  • The principles of cleaning and sanitation, and how to apply these principles in your operations. 

  • Clean and sanitize equipment and surfaces so food products stay free of contamination 

  • SafeMark is the only food safety training and certification program developed by retailers for retailers.  

    • The program offers courses for both Certified Food Protection Managers and Food Handlers in multiple formats to help meet the unique training needs of any food retail organization.  

    Learn more about SafeMark® Food Safety Training

    To Bring SafeMark® to your organization: 
    andrew brown Contact Andrew Brown

    You just read:

    Free Personal Hygiene Modules for Food Retail Associates

    Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


    EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

    MEET OUR APP
    FOR iOS + ANDROID

    Don’t miss any breaking news!

    Get the EIN Presswire App

    Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.