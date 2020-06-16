Round 9: Second data release now available
The second edition of data and documentation for Round 9 of the European Social Survey (ESS) has been published.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first edition of the European Social Survey Round 9 dataset - published in October 2019 - included survey responses collected from 19 countries during late 2018 and 2019.
In this second edition, data and documentation for an additional eight countries has been added: Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain and Sweden.
This newest release of data and documentation also includes post-stratification weights for all countries.
The first release of Round 9 data (ESS9) included data from: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czechia, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Serbia, Slovenia, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
With the addition of eight countries, it means that the integrated ESS9 file now includes data for 27 countries.
The data includes responses to over 150 questions included in every round of the survey - undertaken every two years - to measure the attitudes and behaviour of respondents on a range of topics.
These questions focus on media consumption, institutional and social trust, democracy, government and politics, national and ethnic identity, health and wellbeing, discrimination, immigration, religion, the human values scale and a range of socio-demographic measures.
Two topics were covered in Round 9 specifically - questions were asked on the timing of life events (repeated from Round 3, 2006/07) and justice and fairness, in the context of income.
The Timing of Life questions aim to understand about the organisation of people's lifetime and strategies to plan their own lives.
It provides data on what people think should be youngest age and oldest age of key events in life, such as marriage, having children and planning for retirement.
Justice and Fairness provides survey data for the first time on how people feel that they are coping with increasing economic and educational inequalities.
It also included questions about building widely accepted political and societal institutions, integrating migrants into society and ensuring ecological and social sustainability.
For further information about this second data release, please see ESS9 version notes.
As well as this new dataset, all European Social Survey data collected since 2002 is available to view or download for free following a simple registration.
The Round 9 dataset is available for registered users on the ESS9 - 2019 Data Download page.
The data is also available to view and analyse using our Online Analysis tool, Nesstar.
