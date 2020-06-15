Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2020 SuperTag chances are on sale now

Monday, June 15, 2020

Montana's SuperTag chances for the hunt of a lifetime are on sale.

Hunters can win the SuperTag drawing by purchasing one or more $5 SuperTag chances for the fall 2020 hunting season. The deadline for purchasing chances in June 30.

Eight SuperTag hunt licenses are offered—moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat, elk, deer, antelope, mountain lion and bison. Winners may hunt any district open to the species for which they won a tag.

SuperTags are available at all FWP offices, license providers, or online at fwp.mt.gov using FWP's online licensing service. A 2020 conservation license is needed to purchase a SuperTag. For more information visit the SuperTag page on FWP’s website.

 Proceeds from SuperTag sales go to enhance hunting access and enforcement.

