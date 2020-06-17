Domos Rossmore LLC Offers Rent Forgiveness Program to 410 North Rossmore Residents

410 North Rossmore Daniel Alexander, Principal of Domos Derrick Barker, Principal of Domos

Residents Under No Obligation to Repay Missed and Forgiven Rents

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Domos Rossmore LLC has approved a 90-day rent forgiveness program to assist their residents during this time of need at 410 North Rossmore in Hancock Park. This program was designed to significantly help the residents navigate the financial challenges presented by the COVID-19 crisis. There will be no obligation to repay missed and forgiven rents after the local emergency expires.

For occupants who are unable to pay their rent due to circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Domos Rossmore LLC will forgive all missed rent payments during this the 90-day period. “It is our responsibility to make every effort to protect the wellbeing of our residents whose needs go beyond what has been provided by the local and federal government,” states Daniel Alexander, principal, of Domos. “Though our project has not received any government aid or mortgage forbearance, we know that helping our residents during these uncertain times is just the right thing to do.”

Daniel Alexander worked in tandem with Richard Loring, Director of Design + Construction, to develop this program. States Loring, “We are so happy to be able to offer this program to our residents. They have been wonderfully accommodating and patient with us, as we have worked to take over the management of the building and to put our redevelopment plans in place.”

Included in the circumstances of this plan is loss of income due to workplace closure or reduced hours, loss of income or increased child care expenditures due to school closures, health care expenditures related to being ill with COVID-19 or caring for a household member who is ill with COVID-19, and loss of income relating to reasonable expenditures stemming from government ordered emergency measures. Additionally, Domos Rossmore LLC is suspending monthly payments for parking spaces.

To learn more about Domos Rossmore LLC's rent forgiveness program, please contact Christine Anderson at ca@communicationartsinc.com or Maggie Diamond at maggie@communicationartsinc.com.



About Domos

Domos is a team of forward-thinking developers focused on building attainable communities for the way people live in the 21st century. With a combined experience of over 30 years, investments in over 10,000+ units owned and managed to-date and management of a $550M+ portfolio, principals at Domos has a proven track record of reimagining residential housing. Domos works to improve urban communities and is committed to providing consistent attainable living options for its residents. The Domos business model supports community building, tenant enrichment, and retention.

About Daniel Alexander

Daniel Alexander is a co-founder and principal of Domos. Previously, he served as the founder and managing director of Real Estate Asset Partners, where he led the acquisition, design/development, management, and profitable disposition of more than 6,000 units of commercial and residential real estate assets. Daniel’s experience in commercial real estate development of attainable housing spans multiple markets, including California, Texas, North Carolina and Georgia. A native Angeleno, Daniel received his degree in business and managerial economics from UCLA.

About Derrick Barker

Derrick Barker is a co-founder and principal of Domos. In 2010, Derrick founded and managed Civitas Communities, an Atlanta-based real estate firm, with his Harvard University classmates where he was an All-American football player. He built Civitas into a diversified real estate investment company focused on multifamily redevelopment, co-living redevelopment and rentals. To date, Civitas has managed real estate assets valued at over $300M.