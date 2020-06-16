Fine Art Shippers Specializes in Shipping African Art & Antiques

Mikhail Zvyagin’s collection of African art

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fine Art Shippers, an NYC-based art logistics company, offers professional fine art shipping services to/from the United States. We are based in the heart of New York, in convenient proximity to the largest seaport and the biggest airports, which allows us to provide international art transportation services quickly and efficiently. We ship art and antiques of all kinds, from Old Master paintings and sculptures to art installations and fine furniture, utilizing the best practices and delivery strategies available today. Fine Art Shippers particularly specializes in shipping African art and antiques for collectors and museums around the globe.

Fine Art Shippers has over 25 years of experience in shipping objects of value worldwide. With a global network of partners and representative offices, we provide comprehensive art transportation services and state-of-the-art art logistics solutions to artists, galleries, collectors, art institutions, and auction houses. Fine Art Shippers is operating even during the coronavirus pandemic, ensuring that our clients get the most effective and professional service in these difficult times. Our team is working hard to support the art community and provide the same level of fine art handling and shipping services as before the global crisis.

Fine Art Shippers deals with art of any kind and medium. African art is one of our specialties. We serve many museums, galleries, and art collectors in the United States and beyond. One of them is Mikhail Zvyagin, a prominent Russian artist and an avid collector of original African art. Mikhail Zvyagin has dedicated 25 years of his life to collecting various art pieces and antiques from different parts of Africa. His impressive collection featuring many unique items is currently one of the most significant and comprehensive in the world. It has been exhibited at the Russian Museum of Ethnography in St. Petersburg, the Pushkin Museum in Moscow, and a number of other prestigious art institutions.

Fine Art Shippers had the pleasure of moving Mikhail Zvyagin’s collection of African art in New York. Each piece was carefully packed and delivered to the destination safely. We also helped arrange and install the collection in the artist’s home.

