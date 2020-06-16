Quick Quack Car Wash Gives Back to Houston Food Bank

Quick Quack to donate meals from June 15 through July 11

This program will not only help raise awareness of the needs at the Houston Food Bank but will also help raise money so they can continue feeding families during this stressful time.”
— Jason Johnson, CEO
HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To support local Houston residents who have been impacted financially due to COVID-19, Quick Quack Car Wash is teaming up with the Houston Food Bank to raise funds and awareness for their food service programs. From June 15 through July 11, Quick Quack Car Wash will donate the cost of two meals for every Unlimited car wash membership sold at any of their 16 Houston locations.

“We realize that many people have been affected by this pandemic,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “At Quick Quack Car Wash, our vision is to ‘Change Lives for the Better', and that includes showing support to the communities where we reside. This program will not only help raise awareness of the needs at the Houston Food Bank but will also help raise money so they can continue feeding families during this stressful time.”

Unlimited memberships are available in three packages and are valid at all 16 Houston Quick Quack Car Wash locations. Customers looking to support the Houston Food Bank program can find their local Quick Quack Car Wash location at DontDriveDirty.com and participate by purchasing an Unlimited membership any time from June 15 through July 11.

About Quick Quack Car Wash
Quick Quack Car Wash is Fast. Clean. Loved... Everywhere. Founded in 2004 in Sacramento, California, Quick Quack Car Wash is a fast-growing chain of exterior-only, express car wash locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, and Utah. Quick Quack is regularly recognized for its community-building efforts as well as its environmentally friendly business practices. In addition to a big yellow duck mascot named Quackals, Quick Quack is best known for free, self-service vacuums and Unlimited car wash memberships. Don’t Drive Dirty! ™

About

Quick Quack Car Wash has more than one hundred locations in Utah, California, Texas, Arizona, and Colorado. The Quick Quack Car Wash concept grew from a desire to get cars clean using the best technology and to do it extremely fast. The high-quality and environmentally-friendly car washing system uses neoprene foam, soft cloth and filtered, recycled water. The customer stays in their vehicle while being automatically guided through the car wash where the vehicle is soaked, soaped, washed, polished, rinsed with spot-free water, and dried, all in a matter of minutes.

