SunPower by esaSolar Featured in Designing Spaces
Adding a solar system creates a more sustainable living environment and saves money.
We are thrilled to be able to represent our community and help educate local homeowners and business owners on the benefits of solar energy on this Designing Spaces segment.”LAKE MARY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SunPower by esaSolar, a SunPower Master dealer, has been featured in the award-winning home improvement show, Designing Spaces. The show covers topics ranging from first-time homes to home improvements for growing families or downsizing of empty-nesters. Many of their topics offer tips for creating more a sustainable living environment and for saving money.
— Morgan Brawner, SunPower by esaSolar Vice President of Business Development
As in the case of adding a solar system with SunPower by esaSolar, the project does both. Solar energy is the way of the future, improving in technology year after year and becoming even more cost effective. The show featuring esaSolar aired on WOFL Fox 35 on Saturday, June 13 and repeated on WFTV ABC on Sunday, June 14. The segment is available HERE to view.
“Living in Florida, the sunshine state, we’re seeing explosive growth in solar,” said Morgan Brawner, SunPower by esaSolar Vice President of Business Development. “We are thrilled to be able to represent our community and help educate local homeowners and business owners on the benefits of solar energy on this Designing Spaces segment.”
“Solar has come a long way in the last 20 years, since I joined the industry,” stated Chief Technical Officer, esaSolar. “Along with improved technology and the addition of battery backups, the costs have come down — in some case nearly 90%.”
About SunPower by esaSolar
esaSolar has provided solar solutions to homeowners, businesses and utilities for 10 years. Our approach starts with a simple foundation – quality design. esaSolar believes in providing systems that are built to last and guaranteed to provide power to homes and businesses for years to come. esaSolar is proud to have been handpicked by SunPower to represent them directly as their first Florida Master Dealer, the highest ranking of any SunPower dealer. This designation can only be earned through experience, quality, depth of resources and customer satisfaction scores. People interested in solar are encouraged to visit us online at https://esa-solar.com
