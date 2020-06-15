Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,564 in the last 365 days.

One lane closure, Brookfield I 89

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I 89 southbound in the area of mile marker 39 in Brookfield is down to one lane at this time due to a motor vehicle crash.

 

 Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

Crystal Golden

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

M.A.T Member

WILLISTON PSAP

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

(802)878-7111/ PSAP Fax: 878-3173

You just read:

One lane closure, Brookfield I 89

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.