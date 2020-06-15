One lane closure, Brookfield I 89
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I 89 southbound in the area of mile marker 39 in Brookfield is down to one lane at this time due to a motor vehicle crash.
Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Crystal Golden
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
M.A.T Member
WILLISTON PSAP
2777 Saint George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
(802)878-7111/ PSAP Fax: 878-3173