Jefery Levy's newest film Ziggy Eisenstein has been greenlit for production
Jefery Levy is casting his new film Ziggy Eisenstein with legendary casting director Mary Jo Slater. Production will begin in the fall.LOS ANGELES, CA, US, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award winning film maker Jefery Levy is in pre-production on his seventh film, Ziggy Eisenstein, which is scheduled to be shot in Los Angeles in the fall.
Legendary casting director Mary Jo Slater is current making cast offers.
Jefery Levy is a writer, director, and producer. He has written, directed and produced Six independent films (his debut film "Drive" won the Grand Critics award {FIPRESCI} at the 1991 Venice Film Festival, and his other films have been in the competition of such festivals as Sundance, San Sebastian, Venice and many many more). He has directed over 200 hours of television. He has sold multiple pilots as a writer, directed several pilots (for shows such as "Eureka" and event film/pilots such as "Invincible" {exec produced by Mel Gibson & Jet Li}), and served as a director and producer on acclaimed series such as CSI, Rescue Me, Monk, Dark Angel, Profiler, Ghost Whisperer and many many more.
Levy was born in Brooklyn, New York, but spent most of his childhood in Culver City, California. He graduated from Beverly Hills High School and UCLA, and received an MFA from UCLA, and a JD Degree from Loyola Law School.
His official website is www.jeferylevy.com
Information about the film will become available on ZiggyEisenstein.com
