Concierge Auctions Announces Pre-Auction Sale of Prime Aspen Property

Listed for 3± Years, 1055 Stage Road is Under Contract in just 14 Days; Eight More Mountain Offerings are Set to Auction Later this Month

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce 1055 Stage Road is pending sale pre-auction in cooperation with Agent/Developer Bill Guth of Aspen International Properties and Buyer Agent Steven Shane of Compass.

“Concierge Auctions successfully marketed and sold my Montecito property last year. Having watched first-hand this sale and several others they’ve executed in Aspen over the last decade, it is clear that they are the leader in the space,” stated Guth.

Previously offered for $30 million, the property went under the contract in just 14 days, after having been listed on the market for 3± years. The global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions resulted in over 4,800 website/page views, 900 prospects, and 21 showings by interested buyers.

“Transparency and predictability are important now more than ever, especially in this time of uncertainty, and remain core to what we deliver every day,” stated Chad Roffers, Chairman of Concierge Auctions. “This week’s sale in conjunction with the hundreds of inquiries we’re receiving from sellers and buyers alike—particularly in the ultra-high-end—is proof of the market’s need for our real-time solution in partnership with the agent community. Plus, our current offerings represent some of the best buying opportunities in our 12-plus years in business, including 9 mountain offerings and two newly-constructed properties in the heart of Aspen’s West End.”

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Current Aspen offerings include:

322 East Bleeker Street

Previously offered for $20 million and conceived by Aspen’s S2 Architects, every inch of this combined 5,674-square-foot West End new-construction property frames spectacular Aspen Mountain and Hunter Creek views. With six bedrooms, seven full and one half bathrooms, and a warm material palette of black brick, glass, and medium-tone hardwood, 322 E Bleeker Street straddles the line between natural retreat and showpiece property, a quality not unlike Aspen itself. Low-profile Italian minimalism is on beautiful display in the Boffi kitchen and spa bathrooms. Enormous windows, an abundance of sunlight, and a floating staircase leave you with the feeling of weightlessness. Seamless limestone floors and walls of telescoping glass connect the indoor and outdoor spaces. From the private courtyards to the rooftop deck featuring 360-degree views, this in-town oasis celebrates the bounty of nature and the sophistication of Aspen life.

124 West Hallam Street

Previously offered for $22.995 million, spanning the best of two worlds and in the heart of the best neighborhood in Aspen’s West End, this restored Victorian has a decidedly forward-looking outlook. Lovingly restored and newly-constructed/expanded, the redesign honors the original charm of the property’s history while bringing in clean, contemporary lines, an abundance of natural light, and indoor-outdoor function and style. Offering 6,917 square feet, seven bedrooms, and seven full and two half bathrooms, amenities include a private courtyard, where an outdoor kitchen and fireside lounge are four-season attractions; an upstairs deck, the perfect spot for quiet reflection with mountain views; a finished basement lounge, the ideal spot to sample vintages from a glass-enclosed wine cellar; and the master suite, an intimate and serene sanctuary for two.

Additional mountain offerings include:

Teton Run, 5300 North Prince Place Drive, Jackson Hole, WY

- Bid Online July 28-31

- In cooperation with Ed Liebzeit of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty

- Previously Offered for $24.5M. No Reserve.

463 & 464 Pinnacle View Drive, Durango, CO

- Bid Online July 14–16

- In cooperation with Zach and Tom Morse of Legacy Properties West Sotheby’s International Realty

- Previously Offered for $6.2M. No Reserve.

559 Eagle Drive, Vail Valley, CO

- Bid Online July 10–13

- In cooperation with Betsy Bradley of Keller Williams Mountain Properties

- Previously Offered for $5.95M. No Reserve.

144 Castle Peak Gate, Vail Valley, CO

- Bid Online July 13–16

- In cooperation with Tye Stockton and Tom Dunn of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

- Previously Offered for $4.245M. No Reserve.

41 Broadmoor Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO

- Bid Online June 26–30

- In cooperation with Creed Spillane of Quantum Residential Group, LLC

- Previously Offered for $2.099M. No Reserve.

398 Irvington Court, Colorado Springs, CO

- Bid Online June 29–July 2

- In cooperation with Russ Winther of Mountain Peak Realty LLC

- Previously Offered for $1.45M. No Reserve.

Coming Soon: Skyline Ranch, Jackson Hole, WY

