Specialty Med Training's New Strategic Partnership Poised to Deliver Unprecedented Results in Cash Pay Medicine
Specialty Med Training is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Medical Marketing Solutions, a marketing firm who focuses in cash pay medicine.
As the field of preventive and regenerative medicine continues to explode with substantial credibility, demand is being driven and providers are flocking into cash pay just to remain relevant.”BOCA RATON, FL, USA, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Furthering its dedication to become a complete practice management solution for physicians in cash pay medicine, Specialty Med Training is pleased to announce its new strategic partnership with Medical Marketing Solution, the only national marketing firm who focuses solely in concierge medicine specific to age management, sexual and regenerative fields of practice.
“As the field of preventive and regenerative medicine continues to explode with substantial credibility, and more consumers are driving the demand by seeking out these treatments and willing to pay cash for them, providers are flocking into cash pay just to remain relevant.” said Jill Swartz, Founder of Specialty Med Training and PRP Science. “The challenge is the majority of these physicians don’t have the means to manage the business aspects of their medical practice.”
As a national organization with hundreds of providers, Specialty Med (SMT) is constantly looking to improve their benefits and implementation support programs for their members.
This new partnership will fill the gap between the training and clinical solutions and the business, sales and marketing aspect for every member within the network.
Rich Force, CEO and Founder of Medical Marketing Solutions, (MMS) has extensive experience in building cash-based clinics from the ground up. He built a marketing and sales solution for medical providers to succeed in cash pay – from SEO lead generation, website development and digital media marketing to a first of its kind customer relation call center focused on inbound and outbound services for a specific and targeted patient population.
“What makes us unique is that we combine all the required marketing platforms and technologies to deliver measurable results.” said Rich Force. “We also provide monthly reports to give practitioners a better understanding of how our efforts are helping. Doctors need to focus on medicine, not sales or marketing. Our programs are proven to drive cash paying patients in the door.”
Both Medical Marketing Solution and Specialty Med share the same provider client base, which should prove to be extremely valuable for each other’s current and future list of practitioners.
To learn more, visit both specialtymedtraining.com and medicalmarketingsolution.com.
