Senate Passes Pou Bill Extending COVID Telemedicine Expansion by 90 Days

Trenton – Legislation that would extend the current regulations issued in response to COVID-19 regarding the use of telemedicine and telehealth was approved by the Senate today. The bill, sponsored by Senator Nellie Pou, would continue the expansion of its use for 90 days after the Governor officially ends the emergency.

“Unfortunately, this virus is going to be with us for the foreseeable future,” said Senator Pou (D-Passaic). “For months, our state has done a great job slowing the spread, but even after it is no longer determined an official crisis, people are going to need time to adjust to the new normal. This bill is meant to keep people safe, permit doctors and patients the option of non-contact care and give everyone enough time to transition back to pre-coronavirus practices.”

After considering a number of amendments, the bill, S-2467, was not amended after it was cleared by the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee and passed the full Senate by a vote of 40-0.

Under current law, for the duration of the public health emergency in response to COVID-19, any health care practitioner is authorized to provide and bill for services using telemedicine and telehealth, to the extent appropriate under the standard of care, regardless of whether rules and regulations concerning the practice of telemedicine and telehealth have been adopted pursuant to the Administrative Procedure Act.