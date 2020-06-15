Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

For Immediate Release:                                                      

June 15, 2020                                                            

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

 Ashtabula

Conneaut Public Library

 Athens

Waterloo Township

 Butler

Hamilton Visitors Bureau

 Champaign

Johnson Township

 Columbiana

Columbiana Park District

 Crawford

Crawford Park District

 Cuyahoga

Orchard Park Academy

Suburban Water Regional Council of Governments

 Darke

Arcanum Public Library

 Fulton

Archbold Community Improvement Corporation

Chesterfield Township

 Greene

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Park District

 Hamilton

City of Blue Ash, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District

Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County

 Holmes

Holmes Fire District #1

 Huron

Monroeville Public Library

Village of Wakeman

 Jackson

Madison-Jefferson Joint Fire District

 Knox

Knox County Park District

 Lake

Lucas

Lake County General Health District

 

Lucas County Economic Development Corporation

 Marion

Prospect Township Park District

 Perry

Jackson Township

 Preble

Village of Verona

 Sandusky

Sandusky County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc.

 Trumbull

Southington Water District

 Tuscarawas

Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District

 Wayne

Wooster Township

 Wood

Lake Township

Wood County Park District

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) -644-1111

 

