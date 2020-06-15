For Immediate Release:

June 15, 2020

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.

Ashtabula Conneaut Public Library Athens Waterloo Township Butler Hamilton Visitors Bureau Champaign Johnson Township Columbiana Columbiana Park District Crawford Crawford Park District Cuyahoga Orchard Park Academy Suburban Water Regional Council of Governments Darke Arcanum Public Library Fulton Archbold Community Improvement Corporation Chesterfield Township Greene Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Park District Hamilton City of Blue Ash, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County Holmes Holmes Fire District #1 Huron Monroeville Public Library Village of Wakeman Jackson Madison-Jefferson Joint Fire District Knox Knox County Park District Lake Lucas Lake County General Health District Lucas County Economic Development Corporation Marion Prospect Township Park District Perry Jackson Township Preble Village of Verona Sandusky Sandusky County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc. Trumbull Southington Water District Tuscarawas Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District Wayne Wooster Township Wood Lake Township Wood County Park District

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

