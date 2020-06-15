Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 16, 2020
For Immediate Release:
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. An asterisk (*) indicates if an audit report includes findings for recovery and a plus sign (+) indicates a performance audit.
Ashtabula
Conneaut Public Library
Athens
Waterloo Township
Butler
Hamilton Visitors Bureau
Champaign
Johnson Township
Columbiana
Columbiana Park District
Crawford
Crawford Park District
Cuyahoga
Orchard Park Academy
Suburban Water Regional Council of Governments
Darke
Arcanum Public Library
Fulton
Archbold Community Improvement Corporation
Chesterfield Township
Greene
Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Park District
Hamilton
City of Blue Ash, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District
Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County
Holmes
Holmes Fire District #1
Huron
Monroeville Public Library
Village of Wakeman
Jackson
Madison-Jefferson Joint Fire District
Knox
Knox County Park District
Lake
Lucas
Lake County General Health District
Lucas County Economic Development Corporation
Marion
Prospect Township Park District
Perry
Jackson Township
Preble
Village of Verona
Sandusky
Sandusky County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Inc.
Trumbull
Southington Water District
Tuscarawas
Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District
Wayne
Wooster Township
Wood
Lake Township
Wood County Park District
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
Contact:
Allie Dumski
Press Secretary
(614) -644-1111