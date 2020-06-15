TARPS PLUS LOADS UP ON INVENTORY FOR SECOND WAVE OF COVID19
The demand for tarps increases as COVID19 hits it’s second wave.GEORGETOWN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Today, Tarps Plus (Abadak Inc.) Received another container shipment of poly tarps and canvas tarps to meet the high demand due to COVID 19. The tarps have become a highly sought-after item with consumers and businesses. The heavy-duty polyethylene tarps are widely used as room partitions for restaurants, hospitals, and regular consumers wanting to separate people in large indoor spaces.
As businesses start to open up, they are trying to create a safe environment for their patrons. Many restaurants use clear tarps so people can see each other but still keep social distancing. Hospitals on the other hand use white tarps to assure privacy between certain areas.
The demand for tarps has increased over 20% since the incipient stages of the Coronavirus and has continued to grow as the need becomes more prevalent. The second wave of the Coronavirus along with a above-average Atlantic hurricane season for 2020 has put tarps in a higher than usual demand.
Owner and CEO of Tarps Plus Michael Stein says, “We have increased our inventory of poly tarps significantly due to COVID19 and NOAA prediction of an Above average hurricane season.”
The NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) predicts a 60% chance of an above-normal season, a 30% chance of a near-normal season, and only a 10% chance of a below-normal season. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.
Tarps Plus Abadak Inc. is a leading U.S. tarp company based in Georgetown Texas founded in 2000. Abadak Inc. offers tarps and canopies designed to cover, haul, shade, contain elements, and many more creative applications that cover and contain for work and play.
