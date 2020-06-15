BHERC BRINGS BACK POPULAR INDEPENDENT AFRICAN AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL IN VIRTUAL FORMAT STREAMING ON BHERC TV

BHERC "Doin' It the Indie Way" 2020 Selections BHERC TV

Fresh from the success of online debut of “Sistas Are Doin’ It for Themselves” film fest in May BHERC is bringing back popular and longstanding Indie film fest.

We look forward to your support as we promote and showcase filmmakers from across the globe! Kicking off the showcase in June, we have selected films about fathers in celebration of Father’s Day!” — Sandra Evers-Manly, Founder, BHERC TV

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, US, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) announced the revival of “Doin’ It the Independent Way” a recurring monthly independent showcase featuring short films by African American Filmmakers. The festival will make its return in virtual format, streaming only on BHERC TV, beginning June 13, 2020 thru Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 6:00PM PST. A question and answer session with the filmmakers will take place online at 6:00PM PST on June 20, 2020.

The “Doin’ It the Independent Way” film festival launch follows the successful online streaming debut of the 27th annual “Sistas Are Doin’ If For Themselves” film fest that was held in May. A record 1600 plus viewers logged over a two-day period from across the globe to view the 2020 selections that ranged from historical dramas, to documentary to issues of choice and the consequences and horror of infidelity. The event culminated with an insightful Q and A with the filmmakers.

Created over Thirty-three years ago by BHERC founder, Sandra Evers-Manly, the showcase was designed to highlight and promote to the film industry, the incredible talent in the African American community that exists both behind the scenes and in front of the camera. It began as a weekly showcase at Sony Pictures and during that time, also rotated to Disney, Paramount Pictures, and Universal Pictures, along with several independent production companies.

“We are pleased to announce the return of ‘Doin’ It The Independent Way’ in this monthly showcase format that streams films for a week; followed by a Q&A with filmmakers.” Stated Sandra Evers-Manly, President of BHERC and Founder of BHERC TV. “We look forward to your support as we promote and showcase filmmakers from across the globe! Kicking off the showcase in June, we have selected films about fathers in celebration of Father’s Day!”

BHERC TV is a leading world-wide provider of narrative and documentary short and feature films about the African American experience, as well as content from across the diaspora and diverse populations. Offering an affordable streaming entertainment service with paid memberships in over seven countries, BHERC – TV members enjoy a wide variety of genres and languages and may watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Film lovers can play, pause and resume watching without commercials. BHERC – TV has positioned itself and stands ready as the launchpad for a new generation of African American filmmakers who want to share their stories on a larger platform.

Admission is $10.00 for the festival. Log on to www.BHERC.TV to register for the festival and the ZOOM Q and A. For more information contact John Forbes at John@bherc.org or bherctv@bherc.tv Phone: (323) 957-4777 - FB: www.facebook.com/bherctv І TW: www.twitter.com/bherctv І IG: www.instagram.com/bherctv

About this year’s films:

A Letter to My Son - Maurice Hicks, Director-Writer; Dave Norris, Producer - A tired and worn, would-be father pens a hypothetical detailing of his perspectives and fears to his unborn son. Rated G 10m07s

Barbasol – Ralph K. Scott, Director; Kiara C. Jones, Writer-Producer; Sandra Evers-Manly, Executive Producer - A man that desires a bond with his elderly father. He realizes that he is running out of time. He comes to realize he needs to turn his attention toward his own son. Rated PG - 21m39s

Concerned Child – Drew Tank Garrett, Director; Andrew Garrett, Drew Tank Garrett, Writer - As a father, must prepare his son for the cruelty of this world as a young black male. Rated G 2m15s

Found Dead – Emeka Mbadiwe, Director-Writer - A young woman's compromise in hopes of making some extra money will lead her to a destination she could never have expected. Rated PG 15m34s

Harlem Blues – Nicole L. Thompson, Director-Writer; Gabriel Bradley, Producer - Filled with survivor's guilt, a young musician is haunted by the memories of losing his father. He turns to prescription drugs and alcohol to self-medicate, but realizes playing music is the only thing that can save him. Rated PG 6m30s

Oops! – Andre’ Campbell, Director - This Comedy Award winning film about a woman, after reading a book about dead spouses, becomes drawn to inquisitiveness towards her husband. Out of frustration, he ends up giving her an answer that she did not expect. Funny thing, he may not be able to recover from that answer. Rated G 3m48s

Raising Kings – Lynne Conner, Director; Francisco Cali, Writer; Producers; Lynne Conner, Tony Rumford, Executive Producer - Released from prison Mark King learns everything has changed. His bad choices led to ultimately tearing the family apart. Mark seeks to mend his past so he can heal his future. Unrated 17m26s

Retribution – Benmio McCrea, Director-Writer-Producer - A poignant and timely tale of a father’s legacy, a brother’s love, and the price we all pay for the choices we make in life. It is the powerful story of two Brothers who desperately need each other and who also must come to terms with their own destiny. Rated PG-13 21m13s

Stanford and Son – Moe Irvin, Director-Writer; Roy Vongtama, Charlotte Marie, Producers - An eccentric senior citizen wants to be a rapper but is met with opposition from his aristocratic son. Rated PG 24m49s

Squirrel Man - Jeffrey Lynn Shepherd, Director-Writer; Jeffrey Lynn Shepherd, Jan Johnson Goldberger, Stephen Kamifuji, Sonji Shepherd, Producers - A squirrel bite leads an elderly jazz musician to believe he is a superhero. These powers inspire him to fight crime in his neighborhood, which unexpectedly leads to the mending of his broken relationship with his son. Unrated 20m05s

About BHERC

Founded in 1996 by Sandra Evers-Manly, BHERC is a nonprofit, public benefit organization designed to advocate, educate, research, develop, and preserve the history, images, and future of African Americans in film and television. BHERC programs include film festivals, mentoring, book signings, script readings, film and animation contests, scholarships, and other programs and special events. BHERC also recognizes the contributions of African American men and women in front of and behind the scenes in the entertainment industry. www.bherc.org