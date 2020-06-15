Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) | Nebraska Department of Education

The Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) provides an alternative approach for offering school meals to local educational agencies (LEAs) and schools in low income areas, instead of collecting individual applications for free and reduced price meals.

The CEP allows schools that predominantly serve low-income children to offer free, nutritious school meals to all students through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs. The CEP uses information from other programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Temporary Assistance Program for Needy Families (TANF) instead of traditional paper applications. For more information about the CEP application process, please contact the Nutrition Services staff at 402-471-2488 or 800-731-2233.

In accordance with the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020, FNS is extending the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) deadlines for the School Year 2020-2021. The deadlines affected by this waiver include the CEP election, notification and reporting deadlines. This waiver applies to state and local educational agencies (LEAs) administering the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), School Breakfast Program (SBP), and CEP.

This waiver makes the following adjustments to annual CEP deadlines:

CEP Requirement Annual Deadline Waiver Deadline Data Used to Calculate ISP April 1 Anytime between April 1-June 30, 2020 LEA Notification April 15 June 15, 2020 State Agency Notification April 15 June 15, 2020 State Agency Publication May 1 June 30, 2020 Elect CEP for Following SY June 30 August 31, 2020

This July 2019 webinar uses Title 1, TEEOSA, and E-Rate data from current Nebraska CEP schools to show the program’s overall positive financial impact.

