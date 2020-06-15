Foundry512 and GVTC®: Creating meaningful relationships in the Texas telecommunications industry, together
Foundry512 has announced partnership with GVTC to help the telecommunications to create deeper, more meaningful relationships with clients and communities.
We're very excited to be working with GVTC and their entire team.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foundry512, a full-service advertising agency known for its 5-1-2 framework, announces today that they are partnering with the industry-leading, community-lifting telecommunications company that has been serving South-Central Texas since 1951, GVTC.
— Aaron Henry
By partnering with GVTC, Foundry512 hopes to bring a fresh approach to the brand's digital presence. Through a collaborative framework, Foundry512 and GVTC will create an online presence that highlights GVTC's mission to profoundly enhance the quality of life as well as the quality of its customer experience in the communities they serve and forge lifelong relationships with the people of those communities.
Thrilled with the creative vision he shares with GVTC, President of Foundry512 Aaron Henry said, "We're very excited to be working with GVTC and their entire team. We have already established immense synergy for creative collaboration, and we're looking forward to updating the GVTC website and The Foundations' website to create a digital experience in line with the consistency and reliability of the technology they use to power their service."
Already, GVTC has proven itself to be a welcomed leader in Internet, TV, phone, security, and more in communities all across South-Central Texas. As they strive to connect with their communities on a deeper level, Foundry512 will be leading the web design, branding initiatives, and digital experiences.
GVTC President and CEO, Ritchie Sorrells, says, “Working with Foundry512, we’re optimistic about the new, refreshed, and customer-centered experiences GVTC is about to embark on.”
With previous engagements with major brands such as Foursquare, Forbes, and Jägermeister as well as local Texas treasures such as Schulte Roofing and Texas A&M University, Foundry512 is applying their digital prowess and engaging creatives to elevate GVTC's reach, positive impact, and emotional connection.
About Foundry512
Foundry512 is an Austin advertising agency founded on the principle of creating engaging experiences that forge deep relationships between brands and people. With its 5-1-2 framework designed to grow lifelong and multi-generational relationships, Foundry512 focuses on creating brand growth by unifying a minimum of 5 touchpoints with 1 comprehensive strategy that is fueled by increased loyalty and referred demand.
Since its founding in 2007, Foundry512 has grown to become an award-winning creative collective, winning the Silver ADDY at the 2020 Austin AdFed Awards and the GHBA PRISM Award in 2017.
Press contact:
Aaron Henry, President of Foundry512
512-593-2403
aaron@foundry512.com
Aaron Henry
Foundry512
+1 512-593-2403
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn