Los Angeles-based Romantic Comedy Series ‘QT’ Produced in Quarantine
During the pandemic, creatives of color followed social distancing guidelines and produced a web series remotely throughout the United States.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles filmmaker, Tamieka Briscoe, uses virtual directing to bring her brand new romantic comedy series, QT, to the web.
The show, about two characters who find love during the quarantine, was completely written and filmed during the lockdown without breaking any social distancing rules.
According to Briscoe, “It was really important for us to adhere to the rules of the stay-at-home order issued by the governor of California in March. From auditions to table reads, rehearsals and filming...no social distancing rules were broken. Everything was filmed remotely. This extremely talented cast and crew was able to tell a captivating and romantic story without ever being in the same place physically.”
Actors Kamri Cole and Borge Etienne are the stars of the show, which comes out with a new episode each Friday. The episodes are filmed remotely from the cast members’ homes all over the country, including in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Mississippi, Texas, and Alabama.
Not only is ‘QT’ unique for being produced during the quarantine, it also offers another important dynamic in a sensitive climate.
“Currently, the cast and crew consists entirely of people of color, predominately black. At a time when so many across the world are rallying to give us a voice, it feels amazing to tell our stories and depict us as individuals capable of and in search of love and belonging,” said Briscoe.
The entire series can be seen now at www.youtube.com/c/qtseries.
