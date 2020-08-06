Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center Offers a Person with Recently Diagnosed Mesothelioma in Michigan Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get the Best Possible Compensation Results and Less Hassle

Factory

"Before a person in Michigan with mesothelioma hires a lawyer to assist with compensation please call Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 anytime. We think you will be glad you did.” — Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center

DETROIT , MICHIGAN , USA, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are offering a person with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in Michigan or their family direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste with one call to 800-714-0303. Because of the Coronavirus many people who turned out to have mesothelioma in Michigan may have not gone to see their primary care physician because their office was closed for a significant part of March, April, and May, and or even worse-if they went to a hospital ER the doctors there may have diagnosed them with suspected Coronavirus. The Coronavirus and mesothelioma have similar symptoms.

"Our number one goal is that people who have confirmed mesothelioma in Michigan receive the best possible compensation results. Attorney Erik Karst and his amazing colleagues at Karst von Oiste have been assisting people with mesothelioma in Michigan and nationwide for decades and they are responsible for over a billion dollars in compensation for their clients. Because of the Coronavirus Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste can do many to most meetings with the person in Michigan virtually-so as to protect everyone. These conversations are incredibly important-because Erik Karst needs to understand the specifics of how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos- so he can improve the person's compensation prospects as Erik would like to explain at 800-714-0303.

The Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center’s services are available to diagnosed person anywhere in the state of Michigan including communities such as Detroit, Flint, Grand Rapids, Warren, Battle Creek, Marquette, Farmington Hills, Lansing, or Ann Arbor.

https://Michigan.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

Aside from their passion about making certain a diagnosed victim in Michigan gets the best possible compensation, they are also focused on medical treatment for this rare cancer. For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Michigan the Michigan Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities:

* University of Michigan Comprehensive Cancer Center Ann Arbor, Michigan: http://www.mcancer.org/

* Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute Detroit, Michigan: http://www.karmanos.org/

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Michigan include US Navy Veterans, auto plant workers, power plant workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, welders, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, these types of workers had significant exposure to asbestos during the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.

According to the CDC, the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s website related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.