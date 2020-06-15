Nigeria : Technical Assistance Report-Additional Spending Toward Sustainable Development Goals

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Fiscal Affairs Dept.

Publication Date:

June 15, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Making progress in the SDGs requires substantial additional resources. Concomitant with the reform priorities identified by the United Nations, World Bank, European Union, and other international development institutions, the mission estimates additional spending of 18 percentage points of GDP by 2030—a level higher than the average low-income and developing countries. Relative to other low-income and developing countries, additional spending is higher in education and water and sanitation, and lower in health, electricity, and roads (Figure).