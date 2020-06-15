Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nigeria : Technical Assistance Report-Additional Spending Toward Sustainable Development Goals

International Monetary Fund. Fiscal Affairs Dept.

June 15, 2020

Making progress in the SDGs requires substantial additional resources. Concomitant with the reform priorities identified by the United Nations, World Bank, European Union, and other international development institutions, the mission estimates additional spending of 18 percentage points of GDP by 2030—a level higher than the average low-income and developing countries. Relative to other low-income and developing countries, additional spending is higher in education and water and sanitation, and lower in health, electricity, and roads (Figure).

