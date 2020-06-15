Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on Supreme Court Ruling on LGBTQ Rights

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the Supreme Court ruled that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LGBTQ individuals from workplace discrimination: 

“Today, the Supreme Court did the right thing and recognized that discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation falls within the prohibitions of federal civil rights law and is illegal. This is a major victory in the ongoing march toward full equality for LGBTQ people in our country. While this ruling removes a key hurdle in that effort, it is only one step, and we must keep fighting to eliminate legal barriers to full equality and access to opportunity. That’s why the Democratic-led House passed the Equality Act to ban all forms of discrimination against LGBTQ Americans, and its why we will keep working to enact policies that secure the full promise of American freedom and opportunity for LGBTQ people and their families. Democrats will not rest until that goal is achieved, and I join in celebrating this day’s victory that moves us a little closer to the finish line.”

