NDDOT to begin mowing in state highway ditches
The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will begin mowing the top cut along shoulders of state highways next week. Adjacent landowners who plan to mow non-Interstate ditches for hay should cut the top before the state mows these areas. Private mowing is not allowed in medians of four-lane highways.
For more information, contact the respective NDDOT district office in your area:
- Bismarck District (701) 328-6950
- Devils Lake District (701) 665-5100
- Dickinson District (701) 227-6500
- Fargo District (701) 239-8900
- Grand Forks District (701) 787-6500
- Minot District (701) 857-6925
- Valley City District (701) 845-8800
- Williston District (701) 774-2700
Or visit the NDDOT website for district information and map at: http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel/districtinfo.htm