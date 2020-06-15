Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 559 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,359 in the last 365 days.

NDDOT to begin mowing in state highway ditches

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will begin mowing the top cut along shoulders of state highways next week. Adjacent landowners who plan to mow non-Interstate ditches for hay should cut the top before the state mows these areas. Private mowing is not allowed in medians of four-lane highways.

For more information, contact the respective NDDOT district office in your area:

  • Bismarck District (701) 328-6950
  • Devils Lake District (701) 665-5100
  • Dickinson District (701) 227-6500
  • Fargo District (701) 239-8900
  • Grand Forks District (701) 787-6500
  • Minot District (701) 857-6925
  • Valley City District (701) 845-8800
  • Williston District (701) 774-2700

Or visit the NDDOT website for district information and map at: http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel/districtinfo.htm

You just read:

NDDOT to begin mowing in state highway ditches

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.