NDDOT to begin mowing in state highway ditches

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will begin mowing the top cut along shoulders of state highways next week. Adjacent landowners who plan to mow non-Interstate ditches for hay should cut the top before the state mows these areas. Private mowing is not allowed in medians of four-lane highways.

For more information, contact the respective NDDOT district office in your area:

Bismarck District (701) 328-6950

Devils Lake District (701) 665-5100

Dickinson District (701) 227-6500

Fargo District (701) 239-8900

Grand Forks District (701) 787-6500

Minot District (701) 857-6925

Valley City District (701) 845-8800

Williston District (701) 774-2700

Or visit the NDDOT website for district information and map at: http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel/districtinfo.htm