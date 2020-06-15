U.S. District Court welcomes new citizens

The United States District Court for the District of North Dakota announced that two ceremonies for the naturalization of new citizens were held in Fargo on Monday, June 8 and two ceremonies were held on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.

The ceremonies took place at the Sanctuary Events Center, to afford the groups the ability to follow social distancing guidelines.

U.S. Chief District Judge Peter D. Welte and U.S. Magistrate Judge Alice R. Senechal presided over the ceremonies where 157 new citizens took the oath of allegiance.

The new citizens originated from 49 different countries: Afghanistan, Belize, Bhutan, Burkina Faso, Canada, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, China, Colombia, Congo (Kinshasa), Cote D’Ivoire, Dominican Republic, Ethiopia, Gambia, Germany, Ghana, Haiti, Hong Kong, India, Iraq, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kosovo Kyrgyzstan, Liberia, Mauritania, Mexico, Nepal, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Philippines, Poland, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Taiwan, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Vietnam, and Yemen.