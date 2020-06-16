Better Meetings Workshop for Organizations, Start-Ups and Entrepreneurs
This online workshop is targeted to those who want to improve their skills at coordinating and running highly effective and efficient meetings
This webinar is open to all who want to improve their speaking, business communication, and leadership skills. ”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Better Meetings Workshop for Organizations, Start-Ups and Entrepreneurs
— Karen Woolsey
Online Workshop on Wednesday, June 24 at 6 pm PT
Voyagers Toastmasters, one of the top Toastmaster clubs in San Diego, announces a no-cost Success Leadership Meeting.
This online workshop is targeted to those who want to improve their skills at coordinating and running highly effective and efficient meetings for their business or organization. Not limited to Toastmasters, this webinar is open to all who want to improve their speaking, business communication, and leadership skills.
Online Workshop on Wednesday, June 24 at 6 pm PT. As attendance is limited, please register here.
https://leadeffectivemeetingsjune2020.eventbrite.com
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
The workshop will be led by Karen Woolsey, a highly experienced Toastmaster and presenter, who, like many of us, has suffered through too many ineffective meetings.
This workshop will discuss how to professionally prepare, coordinate, and lead meetings – this will include in-person meetings as well as the “new Normal” online meetings that many of us are experiencing. In this workshop, Karen will also demonstrate how Zoom’s cool “Break Out Rooms” feature can be used to improve participant collaboration for online meetings.
For more information, please contact Tim Stigers, Voyager’s Vice President of Membership, at tim@timstigersrealestate.com or call (619) 846-8272.
More about Voyagers and Toastmasters
Voyagers Club #5315-5 is an active and dynamic Toastmasters International Club with a long tradition of excellence, professionalism, and enthusiasm. Over the 32 years of the club’s existence, members have grown into poised speakers, superior leaders, proficient managers and acclaimed authors. Club membership is diverse, including a mix of entrepreneurs, business leaders, consultants, students, retirees, educators, etc.
Guests are always welcome to attend and participate. To learn more about Voyagers and the Toastmasters organization, please visit https://www.facebook.com/voyagerstoastmasters
Mark Shapiro
SRS Tech PR
619 249 7742
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn