June 24 - Better Meetings Workshop for Organizations, Start-Ups and Entrepreneurs Better Meetings workshop will be led by Karen Woolsey

This online workshop is targeted to those who want to improve their skills at coordinating and running highly effective and efficient meetings

This webinar is open to all who want to improve their speaking, business communication, and leadership skills. ” — Karen Woolsey

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Better Meetings Workshop for Organizations, Start-Ups and EntrepreneursOnline Workshop on Wednesday, June 24 at 6 pm PT Voyagers Toastmasters , one of the top Toastmaster clubs in San Diego, announces a no-cost Success Leadership Meeting This online workshop is targeted to those who want to improve their skills at coordinating and running highly effective and efficient meetings for their business or organization. Not limited to Toastmasters, this webinar is open to all who want to improve their speaking, business communication, and leadership skills.Online Workshop on Wednesday, June 24 at 6 pm PT. As attendance is limited, please register here.After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.The workshop will be led by Karen Woolsey, a highly experienced Toastmaster and presenter, who, like many of us, has suffered through too many ineffective meetings.This workshop will discuss how to professionally prepare, coordinate, and lead meetings – this will include in-person meetings as well as the “new Normal” online meetings that many of us are experiencing. In this workshop, Karen will also demonstrate how Zoom’s cool “Break Out Rooms” feature can be used to improve participant collaboration for online meetings.For more information, please contact Tim Stigers, Voyager’s Vice President of Membership, at tim@timstigersrealestate.com or call (619) 846-8272.More about Voyagers and ToastmastersVoyagers Club #5315-5 is an active and dynamic Toastmasters International Club with a long tradition of excellence, professionalism, and enthusiasm. Over the 32 years of the club’s existence, members have grown into poised speakers, superior leaders, proficient managers and acclaimed authors. Club membership is diverse, including a mix of entrepreneurs, business leaders, consultants, students, retirees, educators, etc.Guests are always welcome to attend and participate. To learn more about Voyagers and the Toastmasters organization, please visit https://www.facebook.com/voyagerstoastmasters