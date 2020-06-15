Attorney General James Announces Election Protection Hotline

AG’s Office Will Troubleshoot Voting During the COVID-19 Crisis and Early Voting

Voters Experiencing Problems Can Call 1-800-771-7755, Submit Complaints Online, or Email election.hotline@ag.ny.gov

NEW YORK – Attorney General Letitia James today announced that the Attorney General’s Office will make its Election Protection Hotline available for the upcoming June 23, 2020 election and during New York’s early voting period, which lasts from June 13 to June 21. The hotline will be available to troubleshoot and resolve a range of issues encountered by voters, including voting by absentee ballot due to the COVID-19 crisis or in-person at their polling place. Voters that experience problems can report issues to the Attorney General’s Office by calling 1-800-771-7755, submitting complaints online, or emailing election.hotline@ag.ny.gov. The Attorney General’s Office also created a guide to address frequently asked questions to assist voters.

“No one should have to choose between their health and their right to vote,” said Attorney General James. “Due to COVID-19, New Yorkers across the state are navigating new changes in how to cast their ballots in upcoming elections. During these unprecedented times, my office will do everything in its power to ensure that New Yorkers are able to exercise their right to vote safely and effectively.”

Attorney General James urges voters experiencing problems to call the Office’s Hotline at 1-800-771-7755, submit complaints online, or email election.hotline@ag.ny.gov to request election-related assistance in advance of the election. The hotline and digital forms are accessible in multiple languages. Between Monday, June 15 through Sunday, June 21, the telephone hotline will be open between 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM, and between 6:00 AM and 9:00 PM on Tuesday, June 23. Written requests for election-related assistance may be submitted at any time through the online complaint form. Hotline calls and written requests for election-related assistance are processed by attorneys and staff in the Attorney General’s Civil Rights Bureau.

The Attorney General’s Office has operated the voter access hotline since November 2012. During previous elections, the Office fielded hundreds — and sometimes thousands — of complaints from voters across the state and worked with local election officials and others to address issues. In 2017, the Attorney General’s Office sued and secured a consent decree with the New York City Board of Elections regarding voter registration purges.

The Election Protection Hotline is part of the Office’s ongoing effort to reduce barriers to voting. Attorney General James reminds all registered voters that they have the right to accessible elections. In addition, all registered voters have the right to vote free from coercion or intimidation, whether by election officials or any other person.

The Office will receive and respond to election complaints relating to any of the statutes that the Office enforces. The Attorney General’s Election Day Hotline is being coordinated by Assistant Attorneys General Conor Duffy, Nancy Trasande, and Lindsay McKenzie of the Civil Rights Bureau and led by Civil Rights Bureau Chief Jessica Clarke. The Civil Rights Bureau is overseen by Chief Deputy Attorney General for Social Justice Meghan Faux and First Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Levy.