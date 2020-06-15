CEWE launches Omnichannel offer at Boots UK
CEWE, Europe’s largest photo printing specialist, has become an exclusive partner for the photo service operated by Boots.WARWICK, UNITED KINGDOM, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEWE, Europe’s largest photo printing specialist, has become an exclusive partner for the photo service operated by Boots, the leading pharmacy-led health and beauty retailer in the UK. Under the heading of "Boots Photo powered by CEWE" customers can now order CEWE products on the Boots website.
CEWE products include instant photos, the TIPA award-winning CEWE PHOTOBOOK, cards and calendars. The new offering also includes several products that will be offered by Boots Photo for the first time, including hexagonal wall art, memory boxes, jigsaws and a kids CEWE PHOTOBOOK.
Later in the year, around 2,500 CEWE photo stations and displays are expected to be rolled out across 1,000 stores, as well as the launch of a new Boots Photo app.
Fabian Sparer, Managing Director at CEWE UK, commented: “Boots Photo powered by CEWE brings together Boots’ long history of providing photo services and 50 years of experience from CEWE in delivering outstanding print quality and giving people endless possibilities to make more of their photos.
“This new partnership will help us to deliver more personalised and quality photo products to customers across the UK and Ireland both online and in Boots stores, and we are looking forward to using our passion for photography to help people to treasure their memories.”
To find out more about Boots Photo powered by CEWE, go to www.bootsphoto.com
