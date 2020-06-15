Stranded Climbers

CONTACT: Sgt. Alex Lopashanski 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 June 15, 2020

Hales Location, NH – On Friday, June 12, shortly before 10:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a rock climbing party was stuck near the top of Whitehorse Ledge and could not continue. The climbers were Samantha Marleau, 27, of Jefferson, MA, and Stephen Phillips 29, of Worcester, MA. They had been overcome by darkness prior to completing their climb and unfortunately dropped their headlamps, then called 911 for assistance.

Along with a Conservation Officer, members of Mountain Rescue Service responded. The MRS members ascended approximately 800 feet up the cliff, located Marleau and Phillips, then safely assisted the pair to the top of the cliff. Rescuers were able to then hike with the pair along the trail where they arrived safely at the base of the cliff shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 13.

The Mountain Rescue Service is a highly skilled volunteer search and rescue organization whose members work hard to maintain the skills and equipment necessary to carry out technical rescues across the state. Anyone can donate to MRS through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax deductible. Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at http://www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.