State Highway Patrol Graduates 42 New Troopers

The State Highway Patrol proudly welcomed 42 new troopers at a graduation ceremony held for the 150th Basic Highway Patrol School. The ceremony ended what was a truly unique Patrol School experience as much of the training was forced to adapt due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

The closed ceremony was held at the State Bureau of Investigation auditorium at 11 a.m. today. The oath of office was administered by Judge Toby Hampson of the North Carolina Court of Appeals. NCDPS Secretary Erik Hooks and Colonel G. M. McNeill Jr., the 27th Commander of the State Highway Patrol, provided remarks to the newest sworn members of the State Highway Patrol.

“The highest ethical standards should govern every aspect of law enforcement and true justice demands equal treatment for all racial and ethnic groups,” said Secretary Hooks. “So, as you face the challenges of law enforcement, I am always reminded we are blessed with the opportunity to do some good in this world.” The cadets will report to their respective duty stations on Wed., June 17 to begin a demanding field training program. A list of the graduates with their home county and assigned duty station can be found attached. Photographs from the ceremony can be found on DPS Flickr.