Sagacious IP inks 1 Year Journey in Canada, Announces Growth Plans

TORONTO, CANADA, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagacious IP, an award-winning IP research solutions provider, marked the first anniversary of its Canadian office on March 15. The company established its office in Canada last year to enhance collaboration with existing customers as well as develop new partnerships in the North American region.

Apart from aiding expansion of its regular services in North America, the company plans to leverage its Canadian presence in multiple ways in the coming years. The company plans to utilize the Canadian reverse engineering services. Since Canada and China are the two most popular locations for reverse engineering solutions within the global IP Community, keeping its presence in Canada will help the company utilize such services and offer comprehensive solutions to its clients.

“North America is our biggest market and choosing Canada, especially Toronto, as our North American HQ has enabled us to promptly service our existing customers in the US and Canada. Toronto being the hub of Canadian IP community has given us easy access in building more clientele and strengthening our roots here in one year,” stated Mr. Anant Kataria, CEO, Sagacious IP. He further added, “US being one of the promising lands for Sagacious business and Canada emerging as the next hotspot with growing clientele, Sagacious is eyeing at building a sales team in Toronto area and will soon build an on-site delivery team as per customer’s need. We also intend to explore Canada’s Innovation Superclusters Initiative in the next year”.

According to Soumen Mondal, Trade Commissioner – Investment, High Commission of Canada, “Canada’s Trade Commissioner Service Network, with 8 offices across India, helps Indian businesses to realise their international expansion ambitions by bringing the Canadian value proposition to their doorstep. The Trade Commissioner Service’s office in Delhi was pleased to connect Sagacious IP to Toronto Global and support them in selecting Canada as the destination for its investment. It ensured that Sagacious IP had all the required information and assistance to advance its investment, and it continues to extend support to the company through its ramp up and expansion phase.”

Commenting on the 1-year journey, Mr. Tarun Kumar Bansal, Sagacious IP, said “He also stated that the support provided by Mr. Soumen Mondal, Investment officer at the Trade Commissioner Service team in India, and Toronto Global, led us to choose Canada as our investment destination. Their swift action and commitment were a huge confidence booster for us during our investment decision making process".

With an aim to increase the IP-filings between Canada and India, Sagacious IP will be working more closely with Canadian companies and IP law firms to help them with IP filings in India and vice versa. The company also plans to establish an AI-based Center of Excellence in collaboration with a North American University focusing on utilizing AI in the innovation and IP lifecycle. Through this collaboration, Sagacious IP wants to develop AI-based tools for use by R&D-driven or growth-oriented businesses.

Aiming to replicate the success of its US office, Sagacious IP has successfully onboarded some Canadian customers in one year. After its successful run during the first year of its establishment, the company plans to continue building on that success.

