Minimalist Modular 5 in 1 Pack for the Savvy Traveler

A 5 in 1 pack that goes together into one good looking package.

BOULDER CREEK, CA, USA, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Kickstarter campaign has recently been launched for The Journey, a modular backpack that allows its users to detach sections that accommodate their daily activities. The Journey is available at special discounts for those that contribute to the $16,000 Kickstarter goal by June 20, 12:56 a.m. AWST (Australian Western Standard Time).

The Journey makes packing and unpacking for trips convenient and straightforward. The Journey is a modular, compact bag system that saves users the stress of having to carry bulky luggage or not having enough storage space. They offer the best bag for any situation, all in one larger backpack that can be separated at the user's convenience.

This versatile backpack comes with a detachable slinging hip pack, a 10-liter capacity day pack, a 20-liter capacity travel pack, and a hanging mesh toiletries bag. With all its extra features, this 365-day bag can be used for all events and occasions, including work, school, travel, a night out, and much more.

The Journey was designed by inventor and avid traveler Tys Sniffen to make life easier for travelers all over the world, whether they're going to resorts, on camping trips, on business trips, or elsewhere. To ensure that the bag can be worn by people of all different styles for all different occasions, The Journey is designed to be sleek, cool, and simplistic. Its exterior is a sleek black with its clamshell opening revealing a vibrant green.

The Journey is also durable, made with high-quality finished nylon that allows it to be worn all year long, no matter the season. This bag comes with far more additional features than the typical backpack. Each Journey bag comes with a drawstring shoe bag, drawstring electronics bag, secret pocket for valuables, YKK zippers, foam pads, vacuum seal storage bags, removable laptop sleeve, strap pockets, and adjustable straps.

There are several pledge tiers for contributors to choose from. The lowest tier, at $10, comes with 2 hand-roll vacuum storage bags. The remaining tiers all come with Journeys, with the Super Early Bird $195 tier offering a 40% discount on a single bag and the $500 tier offering 2 Journeys at a 23% discount. This campaign is the ideal opportunity for those who travel for work and/or pleasure to make their lives a lot easier.

