iOPEX Technologies Launches Work At Home Agents (WAHA) for Customer Management Services

A resilient business model that provides flexibility to meet changing demands

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iOPEX Technologies, a global business operations and technology services provider has launched its Work At Home Agent (WAHA) model for contact center operations. The offering provides omnichannel customer support to organizations with strong requirement of flexible workforce for seasonal ramps and services geared towards sales.

iOPEX provides global access to a talented, motivated, and well-trained team of remote agents with the same levels of consistency, productivity, quality, and security as office-based teams. We have integrated WAHA with our global delivery model to ensure the business continuity plan.

“Our Work At Home Agents model delivers outstanding performance and value to our clients. Going beyond business continuity planning benefits it offers talented and flexible workforce with up to 30% cost savings” said Shiva Ramani, CEO, iOPEX Technologies. He added that “in a post Covid-19 scenario, we expect clients to sustain scaled adoption of WAHA model even after lockdown measures are lifted”.

“iOPEX is a top-notch support organization that has elevated our customer service operations in terms of service levels, quality of service, and establishing key performance indicators” said John McNabb, Director of Customer Care at MyLife.com, Inc. He added that “they meet and often exceed expectations and goals which in turn contributes to the overall success at MyLife.com and are a key asset to our organization”. He further mentioned that “iOPEX has a transparent operation, and their input and ability to pivot to meet the needs of the business in exceptional”.

iOPEX leverages digital technologies by integrating contact center AI, Robotic Process Automation, and cloud technologies to help customers have a better customer experience with products and services.



About iOPEX Technologies:

iOPEX is a leader in digital operations. We help transform business operations of large enterprises by integrating it with automation. We deliver operational solutions and automation for business processes like technology, finance, and marketing operations. Our framework for integrated workflow automation helps the journey for operational teams to go from manual operations to AI-based operations to No-Ops delivering up to 30% cost savings. We help some of the top fortune 500 companies to optimize enterprise operations and adopt digital transformation across different industry verticals.