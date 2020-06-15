Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market 2020 Global Technology, Development, Trends, Growth and forecasts 2024

“Artificial Intelligence in Transportation – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2024”

Updated Research Report of Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market 2020-2024:

Summary: –

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation – Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2024

Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market Overview:-

A study was undertaken over the global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market to form an in-detailed report over the same. The objective of the study is to describe, define, segment, and forecast the market as per different categories. The report gives a brief overview of the competitive scenario of the market and lists a number of companies operating in the industry based on their product range, financial stability, and the growth strategies employed by them to maintain their standings.

It also goes on to analyze the core competencies of the various key players in the market and their contributory share percentage to project the degree of competition in the market. The study also goes deep into tracking and analyzing the competitive developments in the market like R&D activities, latest product launch, collaborations and acquisitions, partnerships, etc. The study was undertaken by considering Artificial Intelligence in Transportation as the base year and Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market as the end of the forecast period. The primary aim of the study is to answer some of the most critical questions in the market for stakeholders, which would enable them to prioritize their investments and efforts in the coming years.

The research methodology applied and adopted for the study of the market involves capturing data on the revenue generated by the market players through various secondary sources. The sources include corporate filings, company websites, investor presentations, annual reports, paid databases, and others.

A bottom-up procedure was conducted to ascertain the overall market size. After analyzing the size of the global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market, it was split into various segments and sub-segments. Following which, it was verified by undertaking a thorough primary research through various interviews of VPs, CEOS, Executives, Directors, and other industry experts. Lastly, data triangulation and a precise breakdown of the market was employed in order to complete the overall process and precise statistics of the market segments was thus achieved.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Artificial Intelligence in Transportation in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Artificial Intelligence in Transportation market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Continental

Magna

Bosch

Valeo

ZF

Scania

Paccar

Volvo

Daimler

Nvidia

Alphabet

Intel

Microsoft

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Hardware

Software

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Artificial Intelligence in Transportation for each application, including

Semi & Full-Autonomous

HMI

Platooning

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Automotive Artificial Intelligence in Transportation Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

1 Report Overview

2 Product Type Market

3 Product Application Market

4 Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

5 Market Performance for Manufacturers

6 Regions Market Performance for Manufacturers

7 World Market Performance Point

8 Development Trend for Regions and Countries (Sales Point)

9 Upstream Source, Technology and Cost

10 Channel Analysis

11 Consumer Analysis

12 Market Forecast 2019-2024

Continued…………………….

