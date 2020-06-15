Community Calls for Release of Body CAM Footage and 911 Recordings in Joel Acevedo Case
Acevedo Family Seeks Peaceful ResolveMILWAUKEE, WI, USA, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social justice leaders and community supporters who have rallied and marched on behalf of Joel Acevedo and his family are demanding to see the body CAM footage and hear 911 tapes from April 19, 2020. Joel Acevedo’s body was discovered by the Milwaukee City Police department, face down and unresponsive at the hands of Michael Mattioli, who was an off-duty police officer, hosting a party at his home during COVID-19 restrictions.
A criminal complaint filed against Mattioli contends that he recklessly caused the death of Joel Acevedo. However, community activists and supporters of the Acevedo family are not satisfied with hearing accounts of what happened to Acevedo, rather, they would like to see the body CAM footage and hear the 911 tapes that show the events leading up to Acevedo’s death.
“We are tired of hearing about and witnessing cases of police brutality that take the lives of so many citizens across the United States of America. Our community deserves to know what happened to Joel Acevedo, and once we see what happened, we can then prepare our voices to fight for justice. Right now, all we know is another citizen has died at the hands of someone who was sworn to serve and protect,” said Tory Lowe, who organized a rally in support of Joel Acevedo and his family.
On the night before Acevedo’s death, he was invited to attend a house party at the home of off-duty police officer Michael Mattioli. While the city was on lock down due to COVID-19, and law enforcement officers were issuing citations to those who did not adhere to stay at home restrictions, Mattioli, a sworn police officer, was not following the very rules that he was supposed to be enforcing.
B’Ivory LaMarr, the attorney for Joel Acevedo’s family said “It is absolutely unacceptable for a law enforcement officer to believe that he or she is above the law.” He added, “Those who are sworn to protect and serve are held at a higher level of accountability, but here we are again asking a familiar question – WHY? Why has another life been lost at the hands of a police officer?”
Tory Lowe along with other community activists would like to engage legislators to pass a law that will hold officers more accountable for their actions.
According to the criminal complaint, “Mattioli had appeared to place Joel in a rear naked choke hold.” A recording from a body camera of one of the officers called to the scene indicated that “Mattioli first stated that he held Joel because he was punching his friend, Chris.” Mattioli then modified his story when making a statement to the Milwaukee County District Attorney.
While the community continues to rally for justice, the Acevedo family prays for equity and peace. A candlelight vigil honoring Joel was held on Friday, June 12, 2020.
Pastor Marty Calderon, who has been providing spiritual guidance to the Acevedo family, says that he believes “there is a need for law enforcement in Milwaukee, and around the country to make it mandatory for officers to undergo so many hours of mental health counseling and testing on an annual basis, as this will help to eliminate many of the unnecessary deaths and police brutality cases.” Pastor Marty attended the candlelight vigil, where he said “It is sad that we continue to have these kinds of conversations. The Acevedo family should not have lost their son this way.”
“The last breath our son took on his own was at the home of a police officer,” said Joel’s father, Jose’ Acevedo. He added, “Joel suffered for 6 days after Michael Mattioli strangled the life out of him. This officer, along with the other individuals who participated in my son’s murder, need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Attorney B’Ivory LaMarr said, “At what point do we call a police officer’s integrity into question? Do we wait until that officer kills another human being, or do we enact procedures and laws to ensure that we keep those who are sworn to protect and serve honest?” LaMarr says he believes that law enforcement officers do have a difficult job, but it is what they signed up for, and they must be held accountable when they step outside the law.
The Acevedo family, along with community supporters, would like to see laws enacted that will end police brutality and unnecessary killings.
