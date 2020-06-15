Ninacloak Turning The Fashion Clock Back With Its New Collection Of Vintage T-Shirts For Women

HONG KONG, CHINA, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ninacloak is a globally popular online fashion shop that offers handsome discounts on the latest collection of women’s fashion dresses and accessories including jewelry, bags, and scarves. The store is currently aiming to bring back retro fashion with its latest collection of vintage t-shirts and women’s casual dresses.

Through its vintage collection of women’s dresses, Ninacloak is making a bold statement by putting a modern twist to vintage fashion. Popular for its collection of modern women’s clothing, the online store is venturing into a new avenue with its new selection of retro styles and vintage designs. The company is even offering hefty discounts to promote its new collection. In addition to promotional offers, there is an ongoing mid-year big sale that offers up to 75% off.

The store offers a comprehensive variety of women’s fashion dresses that includes maxi dresses, shift dresses, skater dresses, and bodycon dresses among others. The maxi and skater dresses are currently selling like hot cakes. Available in a wide range of styles such as spaghetti strap, lace embroidery, polka dots, patchwork, plaid, solid colors, floral prints, and monochrome designs to name a few, Ninacloak’s extensive collection of women’s casual dresses will make it difficult for customers to choose.

While chequered and striped vintage t-shirts will always be popular, Ninacloak puts a modern twist to vintage fashion by incorporating color-blocked patterns and prints to deliver a fine blend of retro-chic that will turn many heads.

The online fashion store believes that fashion should be about comfort as asserted by a senior board member of the company who said, “Ninacloak’s goal is to deliver comfortable fashion to women worldwide at affordable prices. We aim to make high-fashion accessible to all women irrespective of their size and budget. Our clothes are available in all sizes and we offer generous discounts on our products throughout the year. New customers can even avail of a 5% discount on their first orders by applying the code “NEWS” and we offer free shipping for orders priced over $75.”

About the company

Ninacloak is an online shopping store that sells women’s clothing, fashion accessories, shoes, and even home décor at highly affordable prices.

To know more, visit: https://www.ninacloak.com/