Dr. Eckl MedShield Products Hand Sanitizer using new patented bio-degradable and compostable bottles !
AVENTURA, FLORIDA, USA, June 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DR. ECKL MEDSHIELD PRODUCTS IS PARTNERING UP WITH THE MANUFACTURER OF BIODEGRADABLE AND COMPOSTABLE PLASTIC TO BRING TO THE MARKET FDA APPROVED, ALCOHOL-FREE, LONG LASTING, MOISTURIZING HAND SANITIZER PACKAGED IN NON-TOXIC PLANT-BASED ECO-FRIENDLY BOTTLES
Dr. Eckl MedShield Products hand sanitizer formula is alcohol-free, not toxic and uses the active ingredient BZK (Benzalkonium Chloride). Dr. Eckl MedShield Products Hand Sanitizer leaves your hands smooth and soft and does not pose any danger to children. While alcohol-based sanitizers only last until the alcohol has evaporated, Dr. Eckl MedShield Products hand sanitizer is FDA approved and protects up to 24 hours. Our active ingredient penetrates the cell wall of viruses, killing 99.9% of all germs without harming the person using it.
Hand sanitizers are typically packaged in petroleum-based toxic plastic bottles. Rubbing alcohol-based hand sanitizer into your skin that is packaged in a plastic bottle, is toxic to your body and immune system. Hand sanitizers are supposed to protect you. Hand sanitizers with microplastic particles in them are a danger to your health. Did you know that we eat and drink a credit card worth of toxic microplastic particles on average each week?
Did you know Covid-19 can live on microplastic particles and other surfaces and materials, including gloves, for up to 48 hours? Dr. Eckl MedShield Products Hand Sanitizer protects you better than gloves because it provides a direct barrier against germs and viruses that protects your hands for up to 24 hours. It can also be used in conjunction with gloves. When you remove your gloves, there is a substantial risk of contamination during the removal process. If you pre-treat your hands with Dr. Eckl MedShield Products Hand Sanitizer, our product protects your hands from contamination as it kills 99.9% of all germs and viruses.
Our new Partner has developed a patent pending Earth Plant-based biopolymer that is non-toxic to humans and our environment and is biodegradable and compostable.
YOU SHOULD ONLY USE HAND SANITIZERS THAT ARE ALCOHOL-FREE AND PACKAGED IN PLANT BASED BOTTLES!
The idea of using Dr. Eckl MedShield Products hand sanitizer is to KEEP YOU, YOUR FAMILY AND YOUR EMPLOYEES SAFE FROM ILLNESS CAUSING GERMS.
So why are you using alcohol-based hand sanitizers that are packaged in toxic petroleum-based plastic bottles?
Dr. Eckl MedShield Products are used to sanitize and disinfect Face Masks, sprayed to disinfect and clean Offices and Warehouses as well as public spaces at Ports, Terminals, Cruiseships or Airplanes.
For more information please contact
Dr. Eckl LLC
MedShield Products
Ludwig Eckl
Telefon: +1 (413) 262 5940
Ludwig.Eckl@Dr-Eckl.com
ludwig Eckl
Dr. Eckl LLC
+1 413-262-5940
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook