Luvyle Introduces A New Collection Of Cheap Cute Clothes And Fashionable Shoes For Women

Luvyle just unveiled a fresh range of cute summer dresses for women and is offering substantial discounts to boost mid-year sales.

HONG KONG, CHINA, June 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luvyle, an online fashion store that sells stylish clothing and accessories for women at highly affordable prices, rolled out its June 2020 collection of cheap cute clothes at an online event. According to the owners, the store will continue to offer generous discounts ranging from 30% to 60% and will regularly update its inventory so that customers always have access to the latest trends. The new collection of cheap cute clothes emphasizes comfort and predominantly uses a soft color palette since summer is here. The owners claimed that vibrant colors and modern prints make up most of Luvyle’s new summer collection with chiffon and cotton as the main clothing materials.

Luvyle’s selection of shirts and blouses for women is categorized according to occasions such as date nights, casual, a day at the beach, office, and street. With a comprehensive range of style and form to choose from, Luvyle ensures that there is a dress for every occasion. Among the popular designs in the store’s collection are floral patterns, animal motifs, monochrome, polka dots, decorative lace, prints, and solid colors among others.

"While there are several white shirts on offer at Luvyle, we make sure not to miss trends by also offering an ample selection of color-blocked cute blouses. Sleeveless dresses, lace shirts, and cotton blouses sell like hot cakes during summer and Luvyle’s hefty discounts make them even more enticing", a senior executive working for the online store commented.

According to the executive, the company ships orders over $59 for free and offers a thoughtful 10% discount on first orders. Luvyle focuses on delivering quality fashion at affordable rates and believes that fashion should be accessible to all irrespective of budget or size.

The executive quite succinctly expressed the company’s motto as she said, “Luvyle strives to make fashion accessible and as such we offer fashionable dresses in all sizes at cheap prices so that women on a tight budget can also look fashionable without worrying about money. Furthermore, our store maintains the highest quality and delivers comfortable fashion.”

About the Company

Luvyle is a popular online fashion destination for modern women looking for trendy stylish dresses at affordable rates.

To know more, visit: https://www.luvyle.com/