Middlesex Barracks/Unlawful Mischief

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A302402

TROOPER: Trooper Jacob Fox

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 6/13/2020 at 1813 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: River Rd, Duxbury VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, 13 VSA 3701

ACCUSED: Shawn M. Hanson

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VICTIM: Brandon T. Jaques

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks received a report that the accused had punched out a car window. Troopers arrived on scene and observed the passenger side window of a 1998 Honda Civic smashed out. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Hanson had put his hands on the window and ripped it out of the vehicle. Hanson was interviewed and confessed that he had broken the window. He was then issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division before being released.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/13/2020 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.