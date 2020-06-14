Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 71 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,810 in the last 365 days.

Middlesex Barracks/Unlawful Mischief

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A302402

TROOPER: Trooper Jacob Fox                           

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 6/13/2020 at 1813 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: River Rd, Duxbury VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, 13 VSA 3701

 

ACCUSED: Shawn M. Hanson                                               

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

 

VICTIM: Brandon T. Jaques

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks received a report that the accused had punched out a car window. Troopers arrived on scene and observed the passenger side window of a 1998 Honda Civic smashed out. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Hanson had put his hands on the window and ripped it out of the vehicle. Hanson was interviewed and confessed that he had broken the window. He was then issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division before being released.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/13/2020 at 0830 hours              

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A   

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Middlesex Barracks/Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.