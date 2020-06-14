Middlesex Barracks/Unlawful Mischief
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A302402
TROOPER: Trooper Jacob Fox
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 6/13/2020 at 1813 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: River Rd, Duxbury VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief, 13 VSA 3701
ACCUSED: Shawn M. Hanson
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VICTIM: Brandon T. Jaques
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex Barracks received a report that the accused had punched out a car window. Troopers arrived on scene and observed the passenger side window of a 1998 Honda Civic smashed out. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Hanson had put his hands on the window and ripped it out of the vehicle. Hanson was interviewed and confessed that he had broken the window. He was then issued a criminal citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division before being released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/13/2020 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.