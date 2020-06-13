Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
House Majority to Unveil Comprehensive Resolution to Counter Iran’s Regime, Offer Solution for a Free Iran

House Bi-Partisan Support for H.Res. 374

Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) and Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA)

Over 220 Members of Congress, from 41 states, support H.Res. 374

U.S. Congress will unveil resolution in response to Iran's regime's threats, and for the first time offer an effective & meaningful solution for a free Iran.

The bipartisan congressional briefing will focus on Iran’s threat, US policy, and more specific measures to elevate the support for Iranian people and their call for a free Iran.”
— Dr. aid Sadeghpour
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, June 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 17, a Congressional briefing will unveil a comprehensive resolution in response to threats from Iran’s regime, and for the first time offer an effective and meaningful solution for a free Iran.

The initiative enjoys the support of a bipartisan House majority, among them key members of the House committees of Foreign Affairs, Armed Services, Homeland Security, and Select Committee on Intelligence.

Several Members of Congress are scheduled to speak at the event.

Video Conference
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
1:00 - 2:30 p.m. EDT

Accredited journalists shall contact media@oiac.org to register

The bipartisan congressional briefing, facilitated by the Organization of Iranian American Communities (OIAC), will focus on Iran’s threat, US policy, and more specific measures to elevate the support for Iranian people and their call for a free Iran.

www.oiac.org

Dr. Majid Sadeghpour
Organization of Iranian American Communities-US (OIAC)
202-876-8123
email us here
Over 220 members of the House of Representatives, from 41 states and 12 committees, support H.Res. 374.

