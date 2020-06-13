Banyan Tree to Open Luxury Resort in Krabi
New hotel faces spectacular karst seascape of the Thai Andaman.
Our owners have held onto this piece of land since 2006, waiting for the right time to open this resort. Now, the time is right to make this stunning resort at Tubkaek Beach a reality.”KRABI, KRABI, THAILAND, June 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore-based Banyan Tree Holdings Ltd, one of Asia’s foremost luxury hotel groups, has announced plans for a new resort in Krabi in the third quarter of 2020.
— General Manager Remko Kroesen
Now under development in a serene location on Tubkaek Beach, a scenic 45-minute drive from Krabi Airport, Banyan Tree Krabi fronts powdery white sands and the shallow-shelved coast of the Andaman Sea. In the near distance, a dozen karst limestone towers jut from pristine waters. Nestled directly behind the hotel lie the lush forests of Mu Ko Phi Phi and Khao Ngon Nak national parks.
The new Thai resort will offer 72 pool suites and villas, among them seven 2-bedroom options and one three-bedroom villa. Facilities include all-day dining, a ballroom, a wedding chapel, a beach club, a kids’ club, and a fitness center. In keeping with Banyan Tree’s holistic branding, the resort will also host a rainforest-themed spa.
Banyan Tree Holdings Ltd. said that it expects to open the doors of Banyan Tree Krabi to guests on October 1, 2020.
About Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts
The Banyan Tree Group is a leading international operator and developer of premium
resorts, hotels, residences and spas, with a collection of award-winning brands. Banyan
Tree offers a Sanctuary to rejuvenate the mind, body and soul in awe-inspiring locations
around the globe. Rediscover the romance of travel as you journey to iconic
destinations where authentic, memorable experiences await. Angsana brings the
adventure back into travel whatever your age or reason to visit. Intertwining local chic
and a vibrant fun-filled atmosphere, Angsana offers amazing destination playgrounds
across the world. Cassia is a bold new proposition in the extended stay sector, offering
stylish, cutting edge hotel residences for holidays and business travel. It offers
incredible choice for families, friends and couples. Dhawa is a casual and contemporary
full-service hotel that fuses imaginative design, absolute comfort and seamless
technology into a single stay experience. It curates a plethora of choices to achieve a
truly customised stay.
To date, the Banyan Tree Group manages and/or has ownership interests in over
47 hotels and resorts, 63 spas, 73 retail galleries, and three golf courses in 24
countries.
www.banyantree.com www.angsana.com www.cassia.com www.dhawa.com
Colin Hinshelwood
Balcony Media
+66 821924169
email us here