Denver Single Family House (SFH) Market Report and Expert Review - May 2020

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, June 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Watson Buys released its monthly analysis of Denver's Housing Market for May 2020. The report presents the latest figures, comments from local agents, and insight from leading experts. The report allows homeowners, who are thinking of buying or selling their homes in the near future, a closer look at current market conditions and therefore greater insight. If you are buying or selling a home right now you need to know what's happening. This report and future ones will show you exactly that.Such insight this month comes from " We buy houses " specialist Donald R who believes the latest numbers are positive. Combined with the reopening of the economy David is pleased with what he is seeing. "People who are asking - can I sell my house fast ? - should be pleasantly surprised as days on market remain low." He continued "Job loss and unemployment numbers appear to have plateaued, or are even coming down, which should stop foreclosure proceedings as people can once again make their mortgage payments." He commented "Homeowners who want to sell their homes right now shouldn't have too much of an issue as long as they price them right. For people looking to buy a new house, or purchase their next piece of investment real estate deals are there if you remain patient as I see the market is softening."Watson Buys invites you to read further expert insight and comment at watsonbuys.com/denver-housing-report-may-2020. "We are always looking to buy houses in Denver. That's why we create these reports every month" said Michelle, Chief Operating Officer at Watson Buys. "We buy houses for cash so it's important for us to have our finger on the pulse. We combine expert analysis with our own local knowledge to make sure we buy houses right, and for a fair price." continued Michelle who is based in Watson Buys Western Colorado location found at 16506 W 14th Place, in Golden. "The numbers, currently, are a mixed bag however we live and breath Denver and Colorado so we are going to keep buying if there are people still selling' finished Michelle.Market Summary.Over the past 12 weeks, the trends that are appearing in the data for the Denver Housing Market have a number of experts sharing optimism about the foreseeable future. Andrew, of BRH, a real estate investment company in Vail, CO said “Several months ago there was a lot of fear surrounding the Corona Virus which resulted in stocks plummeting and a lot of talk that the housing market would follow. I saw many real estate investors vanish overnight. These latest numbers, while not showing significant growth, do not indicate a significant drop either." Andrew continued “Time will certainly reveal more. We buy houses based on objective measures, and the numbers for purchasing a property in Denver right now are starting to look better. If you want to sell your house quickly, please give me a call."It makes sense that the Corona-virus would affect real estate markets across the US. COVID-19 has certainly affected every other aspect of American life. Denver, like many parts of the country, is seeing reduced inventory, and a flattening of price increases. Jenn, who invests in a number of different states contributed "Despite a weaker economy, I'm excited right now because of historically low-interest rates and the summer selling season which is quickly approaching" Jenn voice caution too saying, "However there are rumors, and numbers emerging, regarding mid-level jobs being cut. I will be watching those with great interest over the coming months."This market report covers single-family homes during the month of May 2020 in Denver Colorado.

