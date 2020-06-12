GHB Intellect Adapts to Succeed Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
GHB Intellect has taken multiple steps to continue services throughout the pandemic, without a drop in quality.UNITED STATES, June 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GHB Intellect, a San Diego-based intellectual property and engineering consulting firm, has undoubtedly witnessed the effects and challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fortunately for the consulting firm, GHB is equipped with the necessary capacity to continue offering high-quality services to clients, while keeping both clients and internal personnel safe.
The safety of GHB Intellect’s employees and clients has been a top priority. The firm has more than 500 experts spread across the globe. Hence, GHB Intellect has always lent itself well to working remotely in an efficient manner. Remote work processes and policies have been in place since long before the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning GHB was ready to adapt once the severity of the situation was realized on a global level. The intellectual property consulting firm’s service quality has not been diminished, and there has not been any unexpected downtime. GHB Intellect has remained open throughout the crisis, and temporary closures are not foreseen.
GHB Intellect’s “client first” mentality has entailed the firm to be flexible in order to meet its clients’ needs. Financial, political, and procedural limitations have impacted GHB Intellect’s clients in various ways. By positioning itself in a flexibility-oriented service model, GHB Intellect has proceeded to effectively serve clients across a diverse group of industries. “We are looking forward to continue providing our high-quality services to our clients for IP and engineering development, management, monetization, and more,” said Dr. Ghobad Heidari, founder and president of GHB Intellect.
About GHB Intellect
A full-service IP and engineering consulting firm, GHB Intellect has a cadre of over 500 technologists and specialists as wells high-tech labs and equipment to assist in its efforts to provide high-quality, high-tech intellectual property and engineering services to in-house attorneys, law firms, and other intellectual property professionals around the globe. GHB Intellect harnesses it's top-notch technical, financial, and IP expertise along with its extensive engineering/scientific and industry resources to provide industry-leading intellectual property consulting services to its clients. GHB Intellect has been providing IP support and technical expertise since 2007 with a strong emphasis on a project management approach to ensure quality, consistency, and reliability on each project.
GHB Intellect also provides IP valuation and monetization services, enabling its clients to realize significant ROI. GHB Intellect is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit its website at GHBintellect.com, Facebook page at @GHBintellect, Twitter page at @GHB_Intellect, or Linkedin page at @GHBintellect
Ghobad Heidari
GHB Intellect
+1 858-367-3642
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn