Maintenance project on State Avenue Railroad Bridge in Dickinson to begin June 15

A bridge maintenance project on the State Avenue Railroad Bridge in Dickinson will begin on Monday, June 15. During the project there will be one lane of traffic in each direction. Motorists are asked to use caution through the construction zone.

During construction:

Delays will be minimal.

Speed will be reduced to 25 mph or lower throughout construction zone.

Lane closures in place.

The expected completion date for the project is mid-July.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the Travel Information Map on the NDDOT website at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/.