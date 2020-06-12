VIDEO – Senate Democrats’ Week In 60 Seconds (6.12)

To help hospitality businesses such as restaurants, bars, breweries and caterers survive the COVID shutdown and overcome ongoing financial challenges, a Senate committee approved a bill sponsored by Senator Paul Sarlo and Senate President Steve Sweeney to reduce “red tape” requirements for outdoor service and help local business districts to regain economic activity. Acting to rectify the documented failure by the U.S. Postal Service to deliver mail-in ballots on time in this past May’s municipal elections, the Senate Budget Committee approved a bill authored by Senator Paul Sarlo to allow mail-in ballots to be accepted by municipal clerks’ offices. Lastly, in response to the senseless murder of George Floyd, Senator Shirley Turner introduced legislation to classify the use of chokeholds by law enforcement officers as deadly force.