Business Council requests proposals for relief programs marketing

The Wyoming Business Council requests proposals from marketing and PR individuals or firms to provide a marketing campaign for the Wyoming Business Relief programs, which distribute grant funding to help Wyoming businesses mitigate financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The contractor will develop and execute a comprehensive statewide information and outreach program targeting business owners, Business Council partners and stakeholders.

The Business Council will move quickly to select a qualified contractor. The deadline for proposals is 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 16. Click here to view the RFP document.

Please submit RFPs to Strategic Partnerships Director Ron Gullberg at ron.gullberg@wyo.gov.  Call 307-286-9519 with questions.

