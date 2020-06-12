NAUMD Names Bulwark Protective Apparel 2020 Innovation Award Winner
Bulwark Protective Apparel a VF Workwear Brand Cited for Innovative Garment Comfort
We’re excited to shine a spotlight on the uniform suppliers who went above and beyond to create more stylish, efficient and comfortable apparel.”OMAHA, NE, US, June 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers & Distributors (NAUMD) today announced the winners of its 2020 Innovation Awards, a program that recognizes unique design, advanced technology and excellence within the uniform and safety apparel industry. Topping the list was Bulwark Protective Apparel and its parent company VF Workwear, who received the Best Garment Innovation – Comfort award for its Nomex® Comfort collection.
Nomex® Comfort is an innovative FR lightweight CAT 1 comfortable flame-resistant garment collection different than any other FR lightweight CAT 1 flame-resistant fabric with Nomex® because the Nomex® Comfort fabric feels good and the FR garments are comfortable to wear. Complaints from customers who wear flame resistant garments revealed that they found the fabric was hot, heavy and not breathable, problems solved by Nomex® Comfort.
The lightweight clothing features larger pockets, mobility gussets and double knee patches. Another complaint was that it is hard to squat and reach while wearing the current FR coveralls. VF added patent-pending mobility pleats in the coverall designs to eliminate this problem and eliminate movement constrictions.
“We’re excited to shine a spotlight on the uniform suppliers who went above and beyond to create more stylish, efficient and comfortable apparel,” said Steve Zalkin, president, NAUMD. “Our Innovation Awards represent the unique ways shirts, pants, outerwear and more transform the overall comfort and function of a uniform. This year’s winners used cutting-edge technology and creativity to design inspiring apparel.”
The remaining winners of the 2020 Innovation Awards are: Aramark Uniform Services, Best Fabric Innovation, WearGuard® Eco Collection made with ReTerra™ and OstraTec™; Design Collective by Cintas, Best Garment Innovation – Function, Tech Pant; and Smith & Warren, Best Badge or Emblem Design.
The 2020 Innovation Award winners were determined by a panel of independent judges. The panel reviewed each submission and judged the innovations based on the benefit to the wearer, application of new technology, overall creativity and the quality of the research process that produced the innovation. The competition is open to all companies in the image apparel and uniform industry. Participants must submit a completed entry form, as well as photographs or drawings depicting the innovation. All winners receive award plaques.
About NAUMD
The North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers & Distributors (NAUMD) has served as the voice of the uniform and image apparel industries since 1933. Its 500+ members include manufacturers, designers, producers, and retailers of uniforms, as well as those who produce products and services for the industry at large.
The NAUMD works to protect the interests of its members through a series of advocacy, education, and public relations campaigns intended to arm them with the tools needed to retain and capture business in a global economy. The association has authored a number of position papers and has an extensive library of information from which members can further their understanding of the uniform marketplace. NAUMD also hosts an annual convention and trade show where attendees can source products, learn about trends, and gain practical, take-home knowledge to better run their business.
You can learn more about NAUMD and the Innovation Awards by visiting www.naumd.com
