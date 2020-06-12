Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 539 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,129 in the last 365 days.

Governor Cooper Signs Five Bills into Law

Today, Governor Roy Cooper signed the following bills into law:

Governor Cooper shared this statement on HB 1169:

"Making sure elections are safe and secure is more important than ever during this pandemic, and this funding is crucial to that effort. This legislation makes some other positive changes, but much more work is needed to ensure everyone’s right to vote is protected."

 

###

You just read:

Governor Cooper Signs Five Bills into Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.