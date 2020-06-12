Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement from Gov. Lee on Protests

Friday, June 12, 2020 | 12:15pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issued the following statement:

"We encourage Tennesseans to exercise their First Amendment rights and have seen many examples of peaceful protests across our state in recent weeks. As demonstrations continue, we will continue to protect Tennesseans' right to peaceful assembly, while also reassuring citizens that lawlessness, autonomous zones, and violence will not be tolerated.  Further, Tennessee law expressly prohibits camping on state property not expressly designated as a campground area, and that law will be enforced."

