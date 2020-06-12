Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 557 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,116 in the last 365 days.

Lyndon Station Couple Charged with Receiving Meth Through Mail

PORTAGE, Wis. - A couple from Lyndon Station, Wis. have been arrested and charged with attempted possession of methamphetamine after receiving methamphetamine through the mail.

 

On June 4, 2020, the U.S. Postal Inspector reported to local and state investigators that a parcel containing 24 grams of methamphetamine had been received by the post office. The complaint alleges that the defendants, Benjamin A. Zarate and Christina A. Perez, contacted the Wisconsin Dells post office multiple times inquiring about the parcel. After the defendants came to the Wisconsin Dells post office and retrieved the package, law enforcement arrested them and they were booked into the Columbia County Jail.

 

As in any criminal proceeding, Zarate and Perez is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

 

Booking photos and criminal complaints are attached.

 

This investigation is led by Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, with assistance from the U.S. Postal Inspector, Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and Wisconsin Dells Police Department.

 

You just read:

Lyndon Station Couple Charged with Receiving Meth Through Mail

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.